Once Upon A String – new fiddle method for young learners

Canadian fiddle instructor Shamma Sabir has released a second book of fiddle instruction for young learners in her series, Once Upon A String.

Once Upon A String Fiddle Method: Volume 1, published by Hal Leonard, is meant to make learning fun for children at the start of their journey with the fiddle, including colorful images and graded lessons and exercises adapted for youngsters. All the important beginning concepts – posture, tone, intonation, and practice – are covered, along with simple tunes to get a new student playing quickly.

Left and right hand technique are isolated, and the book encourage students to develop and build accuracy right from the start.

Sabir has targeted the book for children who already read well, or parents/teachers who will be guiding them in their study. It runs to 72 pages.

The book is available directly from the author, or from Hal Leonard online. US customers may find it less expensive from the publisher.

This is the second book in the Once Upon A String series. The first, Fiddle Fundamentals, is 56 pages in total, and follows the same sort of guided, check-listed format, along with a colorful theme.

More details can be found online.