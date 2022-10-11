On The Lonesome Wind from Andy Lowe

North Carolina banjo picker Andy Lowe, the newest Mountain Fever Records signee, has his first single released today, a muscular recut of a Del Mccoury number called On The Lonesome Wind.

Lowe, known as Al to his friends, has been a prominent player for some time. Living near Raleigh, NC, he is the 2022 winner of the banjo competition at the Old Fiddlers Convention in Galax, VA, and served as banjo man for several years with the Deer Creek Boys. He plays with power and precision, which is demonstrated in spades on this new track.

In addition to Al on the five, we hear Jason Greer on lead and harmony vocals, Jeff Partin on bass and reso-guitar, Jacob Burleson on guitar, and Aaron Ramsey on mandolin.

Lowe shared a bit about the song…

“Like most in the bluegrass world, I came across this tune when it was co-written by Ronnie McCoury and subsequently cut by the mighty Del McCoury Band. Their recording suited them to a tee, so I was looking to turn it just a few degrees in a new direction. Some picking buddies and I worked up this arrangement several years ago, and I dusted it off for this project.

This track is full of energy and attitude. Jeff, Aaron, and Jacob put it in their crosshairs and nailed it on the first take, while Jake Greer sang it like he owned it. Being Del fans, we all had a great time recording this one, and I hope everyone enjoys listening to it just as much!”

Check it out…

On The Lonesome Wind is available now from popular download and streaming services online. Radio programmers can get the track via AirPlay Direct.