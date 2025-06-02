On My Way video from The Steeldrivers

The latest record from The Steeldrivers is out, Outrun, their first for the resurrected Sun Records, and with it a new music video for one of the songs.

The video is for On My Way, written by ‘band’Drivers guitarist and vocalist Matt Dame, along with Gary Baker, and William Barnhill. The track is set against live footage of the band on stage, backstage, and on the road. It effectively conveys the theme of moving on which the lyrics define.

Check it out.

Outrun is officially dedicated to founding mandolinist and songwriter with The Steeldrivers, Mike Henderson, who passed away in September of 2023.

It is available now from popular download and streaming services online.