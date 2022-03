On Her Own – New duet single from Laura Orshaw with Trey Hensley

Dark Shadow Recording has a new single today from Laura Orshaw, a country-style duet with Nashville guitarist/singer Trey Hensley. Laura plays fiddle with The Po’ Ramblin’ Boys, and this single comes from her upcoming solo project which features her as both fiddler and vocalist.

Laura and producer Stephen Mougin had some fun in the studio creating a bluegrass version of a classic country arrangement for Jim Ringer’s song, On Her Own. The song tells of a female singer trying to make her way in the music world by herself. They modified the words slightly, and Orshaw says that it worked out just as she had hoped.

“The lyrics of On Her Own were just begging for a Dolly Parton/Porter Wagoner style duet with the male and female voices splitting the verses and joining each other on the choruses. Trey Hensley’s vocal stylings fit the song perfectly, and another exciting part was the twin banjo work of BB Bowness and Eli Gilbert, echoing the sounds of twin steel guitar parts. I couldn’t be happier how it turned out!”

Also assisting on the track are Casey Campbell on mandolin, Tony Watt on guitar, and Alan Bartram on bass. Laura plays fiddle, and she and Trey share the vocals.

If you love the old school country duets from the ’60s and ’70s, this one is for you.

On Her Own is available now as a single from popular download and streaming services online. Radio programmers can get the track at AirPlay Direct.