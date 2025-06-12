On Forgotten Paths – Dear MariBella and the Pigkickers

Rarely do I hear a new recording in any genre that contains a vocalist that makes me go, “Whoa! Where did that come from? Who is this person?”

A new album titled On Forgotten Paths by Dear MariBella and the Pigkickers made me do just that. And the person is AnnMari Trakimowicz.

The Pigkickers consist of the Takimowicz siblings Isabella (20) on fiddle, AnnMari (18) on guitar, Peter (13) on banjo, and Chris (12) on mandolin. Dad, Joel, handles the bass duties. While the sibling harmonies are delightful to hear and are spot on, it is AnnMari’s singing that stands out on this eight-cut volume, the first six of which are originals penned by AnnMari and Isabella.

This is the youngsters’ first studio project, and it was recorded by Andy Pow at Digital Wave Recording in Fayetteville, NC, and mastered by Dave Harris at Studio B Mastering in Charlotte, NC. David Pell was Executive Producer for the CD released on April 8, 2025.

Unlike many first-time albums by relatively new young artists, the vocals on this CD stand out and are on top rather than buried behind the instrumentation. Kudos to Andy Pow and Dave Harris for producing a highly professional-sounding CD.

Now back to AnnMari. Some people are just natural singers, and AnnMari is one of them. Her vocals on this album sound like she has been singing and recording for 30-some years. Her vocal range is impressively wide, and her control, inflections, and phrasing are remarkable at her age. One may tire of a lesser singer’s voice after five or six songs, but not with AnnMari. I could listen to her sing all day. The only other singer that affects me that way is Louise Holder of I Draw Slow. And I won’t even try to compare AnnMari to any other singer, as to sound or style; that would be doing her an injustice. She is herself, she sounds like AnnMari Trakimowicz, and I admire that in any artist.

Now for the songs.

Eternity’s Garden is a haunting, Irish-sounding ballad with a nice guitar intro. The fiddle and banjo provide appropriate fill-ins and solos. The ending is mysterious and fitting.

Train Keep a Rollin’: Every bluegrass album needs a train song and young Peter on banjo and lead vocal are featured on this original song. Peter’s banjo picking is tasteful and with an obvious J.D. Crowe flavor.

Trying to Survive is reminiscent of the 1930s depression era with AnnMari delivering some forceful poignant lyrics.

I’ll Have Faith is an original bluegrass gospel song with AnnMari on lead, and Isabella and Peter on harmony vocals. Peter’s banjo solo and backup during this is very well done for a 13-year-old player.

Sailor’s Lament in A minor is another haunting ballad with AnnMari in the lead with Peter and Isabella providing beautiful harmonies. Isabella’s fiddle backup is subtle and lovely, with Peter’s banjo backup and brief solo perfect for this number. Some powerful lyrics here. The a cappella harmonies on the ending are beautiful and bone chilling.

Peter Trakimowicz takes the lead on I Didn’t Know It Was a Crime, which is an up-tempo, humorous bluegrass song about law enforcement and youthful mistakes that Chris kicks off on mandolin. Peter, who sounds older than his 13 years, does a fine job on the lead, and on the banjo picking.

AnnMari takes the lead on Wayfaring Stranger. She delivers a very strong performance of this classic, with tasteful guitar, banjo, and fiddle accompaniment.

It Is Well with My Soul, by hymnist Horatio Spafford and composed by Philip Bliss, was first published in 1876. Dear MariBella and the Pigkickers deliver an up-tempo, strong, and powerful rendition.

On Forgotten Paths can be purchased directly from the artists on CD, is available on all streaming platforms and for purchase in Apple Music. It is also available on AirPlay Direct for all radio programmers.