OMMA Youth in Bluegrass Competition

The Ozark Mountain Music Association will once again host the Youth in Bluegrass Competition in Branson, MO. This is the continuation of what had formerly been known as the KSMU Youth in Bluegrass Competition, held in cooperation between Silver Dollar City and KSMU radio in Springfield.

This now annual event was envisioned by DA Calloway at SDC and Mike Smith at KSMU as a gathering place for young bluegrass artists, sure to compete against each other, but in a spirit of camaraderie and collaboration. Friendships and even marriages have been made through this contest, with families coming closer together, and with other bluegrass families as well

For two decades, this event was held at Silver Dollar City, but with Calloway’s recent retirement, the OMMA has taken on the mantle. Their first running was in 2024, and they are excited that 11 bands will be participating this year.

To qualify, band members must be 21 years of age or under, with an exception for parents who perform with young children. But even with parents in tow, the youngsters must take the lead on stage. Prizes are given to the top five finishes, with cash awards ranging from $2,500 for first place to $500 for fifth.

A good many current young bluegrass professionals have been involved in the Youth in Bluegrass Competition over the years. John Meador, formerly with Authentic Unlimited and now playing with Vince Gill, Harry Clark of East Nash Grass and the Dan Tyminksi Band, John Meyer with Pitney Meyer, and the Greer family of Lindley Creek are all veterans of the contest, most returning year after year while still eligible.

OMMA put a video together with these artists explaining how much they gained from the experience.

This year’s competition will be held on May 17 at the Event Center at the Meadows in Branson. Tickets are available online to watch it go down.

We’ll have results here after the winners are announced. Good luck all!