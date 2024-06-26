Olivia Jo hits the NASCAR scene

Olivia Jo with Japanese NASCAR driver Akinori Ogata and her decal on his truck

Virginia bluegrass singer Olivia Jo has a special opportunity this Friday when the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series comes to Nashville.

Through the suggestion of Jacob Harbour, bluegrass musician and public relations and sponsorship agent for driver Akinori Ogata, Olivia Jo’s decal will be placed on Ogata’s truck for Friday night’s race.

Jason had been the bass player with Rich in Tradition, a bluegrass group based in and around Galax, VA, though his activities in the grass world have diminished since he’s been involved with racing.

Ogata is the only Japanese native who is a NASCAR winner, and Jacob tells us that it occurred to him that this Nashville race might be a perfect opportunity for him to bring some bluegrass to racing.

“When Akinori told me he was going to race in the Craftsman Truck Series race at Nashville Superspeedway, I knew I could make both of my passions merge and get a bluegrass artist on the truck for the race. I brainstormed a while, and was thinking of someone who would take advantage of the opportunity to be involved with the Nashville crowd for the weekend, and Olivia Jo immediately came to my mind. She markets herself well and is finding great success as she climbs the musical ranks. I knew being on the truck for Nashville would help her and Akinori get some press for the weekend. Lots of mainstream country artists put their name or current project on NASCAR cars for the weekend, and I think it’s awesome we will have a bluegrass artist on one this year!

Olivia jumped on the opportunity, and was very interested in Akinori’s story and the race. She designed a very cool decal for the truck and will ride along with Akinori as he flies around Nashville Superspeedway this Friday!

She came to the shop today and took pictures with the truck, and met Akinori for the first time. They even dual signed some hero cards and are planning on doing some giveaways in the future.

Keep your eye out on both of their social media pages for more information!”

For Olivia Jo, this is an exciting opportunity.

“I’m happy to show my support and honored to be a part of this special moment for Akinori as he makes his debut with Young’s Motorsports in Nashville. Hoping for a trip down victory lane for him and the team!”

The race will be broadcast on Friday, June 28, on FS2. Qualifying starts at 4:30 p.m., and the race begins at 8:00.

Best of luck to Akinori – bluegrass always makes you go faster!