Ole Smoky Distillery hosting bluegrass shows this summer

The Ole Smoky Distillery in Gatlinburg, TN, is offering a series of special bluegrass shows over this spring and summer. These are in addition to the regular, daily performances that take place there as matter of course.

Almost since they launched their legal moonshine brand, Ole Smoky has associated themselves with bluegrass music. Every day of the year, excepting Christmas, the distillery in Gatlinburg, known as The Holler, hosts live bluegrass bands on stage while they are open to visitors, 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 p.m. Different bands appear throughout the day, and on different days, so no trip to Pigeon Forge or Gatlinburg is complete for bluegrass lovers without a trip to Ole Smoky.

To date, three bands that have started out playing at Ole Smoky have gone on to find success in the wider bluegrass community, Monroeville, The Po’ Ramlbin’ Boys, and Seth Mulder & Midnight Run. Who knows… you might see the next sensation while you sip a glass of clear liquor.

This year they will also host a series of seven concerts by headlining acts, with no admission fee to enter The Holler.

Booked to appear are:

May 24 – Irene Kelley

May 31 – Woodbox Heroes

June 7 – Bluegrass Allstars (Dan Tyminski, Shawn Lane, Ron Stewart, Aaron Ramsey, Jeff Partin, Matt Flake)

June 8 – The Cleverlys

July 27 – David Parmley Band

August 9 – Appalachian Road Show

August 16 – Larry Stephenson Band

All shows begin at 8:00 p.m.

You can also schedule a distillery tour before the concert, and see how their moonshine is made – with free samples!

Any of these free concerts would make a great reason to visit east Tennessee this summer, especially June 7-8 when you can catch two back to back.

Hats off to Ole Smoky for their ongoing support of bluegrass music!