Ole Carolina from The Kody Norris Show

Rebel Records has released a second single from their upcoming album from The Kody Norris Show, All Suited Up.

This time it’s Ole Carolina, written by James Randolph, which Norris & Co recorded at Eastwood Studio in Cana, VA with Wes Easter engineering and Darin Aldridge producing.

Kody tells us that he first heard Ole Carolina when he was 12 years old, just as he was getting deeply interested in bluegrass. He came upon a record by chance in a shop, which he says was the best $1.75 he ever spent.

“On a trip with my Dad, we happened by an antique shop in Rutherfordton, North Carolina, but I was disappointed not to find any records. We decided to leave, but as we headed toward the door, I passed a display with the only 33rpm record in the store, The Bluegrass Tarheels – Tarheel Country.”

“It was really late when we got home, but I couldn’t wait to give my new record a quick listen. That quick listen lasted about four hours. I listened over and over and discovered one of the prettiest bluegrass songs I’d ever heard, Ole Carolina.”

Have a listen.

The Show is Norris on guitar and lead vocals, Mary Rachel Nalley-Norris on fiddle, Josiah Tyree on banjo, and Charlie Lowman on bass. Darin Aldridge joined them in the studio for this one on mandolin and lead guitar, with Jason Barie on second fiddle.

Ole Carolina is available now wherever you stream or download music online. Radio programmers can find the track at AirPlay Direct.