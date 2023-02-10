Oldtone Roots Festival calls it quits

The Oldtone Roots Music Festival, held this past eight years in North Hillsdale, NY, has announced that the festival has come to an end.

Their web site has been reconfigured to show nothing but an opening page with the following text:

With heavy hearts we are announcing the closing of the Oldtone gates. 🙁

It’s been an amazing run and the community we have built is nothing short of breathtaking. Without all of your support and love for the music and the farm, all of this could not have been possible.

We leave you with the words of the late, great Ernest Tubb…. THANKS. THANKS A LOT.

As recently as two weeks ago this year’s event in September was still being promoted online, and while no additional details are posted, a great many fans of Oldtone Roots have shared their sorrow at its demise on Facebook.

It seems that the Facebook page will remain active, as new material in the form of images and videos from previous festivals are being posted today.

We have been unable to reach any of the festival promoters for comment, but will add any we receive here.

Farewell, Oldtone Roots!