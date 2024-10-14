Old Train Tracks and Trestles from Kim Robins

Veteran bluegrass artist Kim Robins has released one of the tracks from her next album, titled Know Your Worth, a song called Old Train Tracks and Trestles.

The single was written about a well-known landmark in Unionville, IN, the Shuffle Creek Viaduct, a train trestle built jointly in by the Illinois Central Railroad and the Indianapolis Southern Railway. It’s a familiar sight to everyone around Unionville, and to a great many bluegrass fans as it is located about 10 miles from the Bill Monroe Music Park in Bean Blossom.

A song about memories, and place, it fits right in with Robins’ theme for her upcoming project, the first since she lost her father, brother, and mother separately in 2020 and 2021. She says that the effort helped her recover from the grief and loss.

“My goal for this new project was to include songs of hurting, healing, forgiving, growing, and just general memories of a time gone by. I had incredible songwriters send me material with very in-depth subject matters that really helped me heal during a difficult time of heartbreak and grief. I’m excited for everyone to hear the songs, and feel they have helped me grow as a person and as an artist.

Old Train Tracks and Trestles is a song I first heard while singing back up with Misty Stevens and Reminisce Road back in 2010. I have always loved the story and melody of the song and was excited when Misty gave me permission to put it on the new project.”

Stevens wrote the song with Ron Shields, an Indiana banjo player.

Assisting Kim in the studio were Tony Wray on guitar, banjo, mandolin, and bass, plus Tim Crouch on fiddles. Kim Fox and Jeff White added the harmony vocals.

Have a listen in this lyric video.

Old Train Tracks and Trestles is available as a digital single directly from the artist online, and from popular download and streaming services as well. Radio programmers will find the track at AirPlay Direct.