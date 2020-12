Old Toy Trains – Christmas single from Circa Blue

Also jumping into the bluegrass song sweepstakes this year is West Virginia’s Circa Blue.

Their entry is Old Toy Trains, a remake of Roger Miller’s single from 1967 which he had written for his son. It takes the form of a Christmas lullaby, sung by Circa Blue bassist Teri Chism and guitarist Steve Harris.

Valerie Smith of Bell Buckle Records created this accompany video for the track, which is perfect for the holiday season.

Harris also plays the banjo, with Wayne Lanham on mandolin, fiddle, and harmony vocal. Percussion was provided by Cody Brown.

Old Toy Trains is available now wherever you stream or download music online, and to radio programmers via AirPlay Direct.

Remember that by following this link, you can see all the bluegrass Christmas music we have highlighted.