Old Time River Man video from Cameron Owens

Lonesome Pine Records has released a music video for Cameron Owens, a talented multi-instrumentalist and vocalist who studied mandolin in the ETSU bluegrass department.

Cameron has been playing bluegrass in western North Carolina for some time, including time as a member of the Sons of Bluegrass. He also performs with an obscure family band, but says he doesn’t want to tarnish this new release by association with that outfit.

The video is for Owens’ take on a John Hartford classic, Old Time River Man. Cameron takes the melody up an octave, and places the focus more on mandolin and fiddle, rather than the banjo as in John’s original. It’s a very enjoyable version of the song, giving new life to this easy going number from more than 30 years ago.

Cameron sings and plays guitar, mandolin, and bass, with Meade Richter on fiddle, and Lucas Moomaw with percussion.

Sky Franks provided the clever animation, capturing Owens rowing on the lake, and answering the age-old question, where does an old time river man go, after he’s passed away?

Old Time River Man by Cameron Owens is offered as a free download for anyone who joins his Patreon page, for as little as $1/month. Patreon patrons also have access to his other audio and video releases.

Or you can make a $1 donation to Lonesome Pine Records using PayPal, or Venmo @LonesomePineRecords.