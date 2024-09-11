Old Time Almost Fridays launches in Cambridge, MA

We heard this week from Tony Watt, who is becoming one of the Boston region’s top bluegrass impresarios, in addition to his work as a bluegrass instructor and performer.

Recently he’s been helming Bluegrass Tuesdays at Lily P’s restaurant in Cambridge, just across the river from Boston, which involves live bluegrass shows and jams every week in very pleasant surroundings. Beantown regulars who recall Bluegrass Tuesdays from its roots at The Cantab will be shocked to find it thriving now in a well lit and appointed spot, with tasty oysters and chicken on the menu.

Tony brings in touring acts when their travels allow for a Tuesday night show, as well as top local performers, followed by a jam at the end. Now they also offer jams before things get started on Tuesday nights, as well as jam classes on Sundays for those just learning to play with others.

He tells us that last week was their biggest night ever, with an opening set from Sami Braman’s SamiBand, followed by Special Consensus.

Now he is launching another music night at Lily P’s, Old Time Almost Fridays, running every Thursday starting on October 17.

Tony explained what people can expect at OTAF…

“It’s named in part because we’re just so excited that it’s almost the weekend. Old-Time Almost Fridays aims to bring the Lily P’s magic to the old-time community in the Boston area. The night will include performances and multiple jams hosted by many talented old-time musicians.

We will be celebrating the new weekly old-time night with a Launch Party on Thursday, October 17th at 7:00 p.m. featuring arguably the most important old-time musician of his generation, Bruce Molsky!”

What a fine idea, and a marvelous resource for spreading old time love where so many traditional and acoustic musicians are centered. Full details can be found online.