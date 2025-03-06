Old Settler’s Music Festival Youth Talent Competition

The Old Settler’s Music Festival, held in April each year just near Austin, TX, has opened submissions for their 2025 Youth Talent Competition. The contest is open to acoustic artists 18 and under, with the top three winners receiving cash prizes, professional feedback on their performance. The top finisher also gets a stage set at the next year’s event.

Young artists are requested to submit a video link or upload a video directly to the competition web site with an entry. There is no fee to submit, but all music must be acoustic, unamplified, and within the general roots music categories – bluegrass, country, blues, gospel, or traditional.

Contestants may sing as many as two songs in their submission video, originals, covers, or traditional songs, and may have up to two accompanists playing with them. Entries must be received by March 21. Six finalists will be chosen to compete on April 5 on the Buda Amphitheater Stage during Buda’s Birthday in Buda, TX. The top three will then go forward to the finals held on Sunday during Old Settlers (April 27).

Prizes include $300 for first place, plus professional feedback on their contest performance, a special mention from the main stage, and a mention on the festival web site. First prize also includes a 45 minute set during the 2026 Old Settler’s Music Festival. Going to second place is a $150 award, plus professional feedback, and $75 for third, plus feedback.

Full details and an online entry form can be found at the Old Settler’s web site.