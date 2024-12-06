Old Richmond Road from Larry Cordle

Larry and Wanda Cordle with You Know Who

Old Richmond Road is Larry Cordle’s latest single release, a song he wrote with Amanda Martin about his favorite person.

“I wrote it for my wife, Wanda, who is from Clay’s Ferry, Kentucky, which is on ‘Old Richmond Road.’ This song is very close to my heart. All the places mentioned in the song are absolutely real.”

The Grammy-winning, chart-topping songwriter, singer, bandleader, and now record label head, is supported on this new track by Mike Anglin on bass, Jenee Fleenor on fiddle, Clay Hess on guitar, Steve Thomas on mandolin, and Mike Rogers on percussion and harmony vocal.

Old Richmond Road starts with a description of how to get to young Wanda’s home, followed by memories of their life together. It’s clearly a heartfelt song, and one that would make for an enjoyable listen even without the backstory, but once you know the truth, the lyrics seem even more poignant.

As always with Cord, it’s a wonderful song, expertly performed. Check it out.

Old Richmond Road is available now from popular download and streaming services online, and to radio programmers via AirPlay Direct.

