Old Kentucky Mine – new single from Ages Past

Bluegrass fans from across the southeast will remember the band
Ages Past from regional festivals throughout the 1990s. Best known for their powerful sound, original songwriting, and “traditional with a twist” style, the Marion, NC-based band has reunited to present all-new music.
The group will release a new single on December 22,
Old Kentucky Mine, an Ages Past original. Co-written by founding member/bassist, Randy Gallion, and his daughter, Kayla LaChance, the song was inspired by the stories of Randy’s father, who shared stories about his father and brothers living and working in the deep mines of Jenkins, Kentucky, in the early 1930s.
The haunting lyrics relay the poor miner’s fate. “Never missed a day to earn a wage from a hole dug straight to hell. A promise for a better life was stole away by time. He lost his soul in darkness in an east Kentucky mine.”
“We put the music to it with the help of Dan Boner at East Tennessee State University,” explained Ages Past banjoist, Chad Day.
Their newest member, guitarist Tucker McCandless, lends his compelling vocals to the track. In addition to Gallion, Day, and McCandless, the recording features Savannah Reed on mandolin and Scott Ferguson on fiddle.
Old Kentucky Mine will be available on Thursday from popular download and streaming services online.
Radio programmers should visit
Airplay Direct to get their music.
Ages Past is currently booking performances and releasing new music on all streaming platforms. For bookings in the Carolinas, contact Randy Gallion (336.215.1417). For bookings in Tennessee, contact Tucker McCandless (865.567.0484), or
reach out to the band by email.
