Old Joe Clark video from The Bluegrass Babies

The Bluegrass Babies are back, with another of their animated videos introducing young children to bluegrass music. As ever, the music is created by Paul Castle and The Rosinators, with animation by Caroline Roberts of Little Pie Studios.

In this adventure, the Bluegrass Babies, Mo, Bo, and Flo, visit with their animal friends in the state of Kentucky. Big Bru Brewster, the friendly singing bear, stops by to tell the story of mountain man Old Joe Clark in song. He is supported by a cast of wildlife characters, including Great Grandpappy Bru on bass, Hoppity O’Hare on banjo, and Phineas Paddlebutt, the Fiddling Beaver. Also featured are The Racrooners and the Woodchucklers singing on the choruses, and the Amazing Cardinalies, Bird Line Dancing champions of Kentucky.

If you have young children or grandchildren, be sure to show them this video. It’s not only great fun for them to watch, but they will enjoy pointing out the various characters and trying to remember their names. Be sure you have the time, as they will want to watch it over and over!

You can find their other videos on YouTube, including Orange Blossom Special, Blue Ridge Mountain Blues, and Jingle Bells.

Hats off to Paul and Caroline who produce these animated projects to share with bluegrass loving children worldwide at no charge. Well done!