Old Hickory from Andy Leftwich

It’s always a good time for a fiddle tune, and that’s just what bowmeister Andy Leftwich has brought for his latest single with Mountain Home Music.

It’s a new one he put together called Old Hickory, with a Texas feel and a little bit of a twist, that Andy says just dropped into his lap one day.

“Every once in a while, you sit down with your instrument, a melody just falls out and, within a few minutes, you have a fun catchy melody! This is exactly what happened to me with this song.

Even though it’s a fiddle tune, I actually wrote it on my guitar. After a few small changes to the melody, I finally landed on something that flowed well under the fingers — not only for the fiddle, but the lead guitar part as well. I was honored to have my good friend, Cody Kilby, take the lead guitar on this one!

It’s so much fun to play and was named after Old Hickory, a town near where I live.”

With Leftwich covering fiddle and mandolin, and Kilby guitar, the studio band is rounded out by Matt Menefee on banjo and Byron House on bass.

This is a mighty good’n, with everyone turning in strong solos. Have a listen.

Old Hickory is available now from popular download and streaming services online, and to radio programmers via AirPlay Direct.