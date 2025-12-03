Old Hickory from Andy Leftwich

Posted on by John Lawless

It’s always a good time for a fiddle tune, and that’s just what bowmeister Andy Leftwich has brought for his latest single with Mountain Home Music.

It’s a new one he put together called Old Hickory, with a Texas feel and a little bit of a twist, that Andy says just dropped into his lap one day.

“Every once in a while, you sit down with your instrument, a melody just falls out and, within a few minutes, you have a fun catchy melody! This is exactly what happened to me with this song.

Even though it’s a fiddle tune, I actually wrote it on my guitar. After a few small changes to the melody, I finally landed on something that flowed well under the fingers — not only for the fiddle, but the lead guitar part as well. I was honored to have my good friend, Cody Kilby, take the lead guitar on this one!

It’s so much fun to play and was named after Old Hickory, a town near where I live.”

With Leftwich covering fiddle and mandolin, and Kilby guitar, the studio band is rounded out by Matt Menefee on banjo and Byron House on bass.

This is a mighty good’n, with everyone turning in strong solos. Have a listen.

Old Hickory is available now from popular download and streaming services online, and to radio programmers via AirPlay Direct.

Share this:

About the Author

John Lawless

John had served as primary author and editor for The Bluegrass Blog from its launch in 2004 until being folded into Bluegrass Today in September of 2011. He continues in that capacity here, managing a strong team of columnists and correspondents.

Other Related Articles in Bluegrass Today