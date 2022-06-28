Old Crow Medicine Show in Grand Rapids

Old Crow Medicine Show high-stepped their way into Meijer Gardens’ amphitheater from stage left and quickly let the sold out crowd know it was time to party. While the band’s characteristic banter and hijinks can sometimes make it seem that the lug nuts are about to come off, its musicianship, song selections, and willingness to address serious and potentially controversial matters always brings order to the chaos. It was notable that, aside from Wagon Wheel, the crowd’s biggest response came after a solemn song written and performed in support of the citizens of Ukraine.

Jaime Wyatt opened the night with a very strong and engaging performance which included many songs off her recent Neon Cross album.