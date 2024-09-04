Old Cold Shoulder – new single from Junior Sisk

Mountain Fever Records has released a new single for Junior Sisk, the final track on his current If There’s a Will There’s a Way album, one called Old Cold Shoulder.

Junior, of course, has been one of bluegrass music’s top traditional artists for decades, with all the awards and accolades that go along with it. Before becoming a headliner on the festival circuit, Sisk made his name as a songwriter, contributing hits songs to Lonesome River Band and Ronnie Bowman. He first appeared as a performer with Wyatt Rice & Santa Cruz, and their debut in 1998 created quite a sensation.

Following stints with Lost and Found and BlueRidge, Junior launched his solo career in 2011, and has been one of the top acts on the circuit ever since.

Old Cold Shoulder was written by Junior’s cousin, Tim Massie, and Sisk says that it’s all kind of lonesome.

“Old Cold Shoulder narrates the story of a woman who’s giving her man the cold shoulder and making moves to leave him. We’ve all experienced it, some more chilling than others. This one truly chills to the bone.”

Support on the track comes from his crack touring group. With Junior on guitar and lead vocal, Tony Mabe is on banjo, Johnathan Dillon on mandolin, Heather Berry Mabe on guitar, and Curt Love on bass. Tim Crouch adds fiddle, and Heather and Tony sing harmony.

It’s a fine song, very much in the Junior Sisk mold. Check it out.

Old Cold Shoulder, and the full If There’s A Will, There’s A Way album, are available now from popular download and streaming services online. Radio programmers will find the tracks via AirPlay Direct.