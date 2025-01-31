Ol’ Rooster drops for Dave Adkins

Billy Blue Records has a fun new single for Dave Adkins, Ol’ Rooster, which uses a barnyard metaphor to express how men of a certain age, who may have lost a little spring in their step, can still have the same vim and vigor in spirit as they ever did.

It’s one included on his current album, What I’m For, which Dave says is an anthem for the mature gentleman.

“Ol’ Rooster is a song I have been wanting to record for a few years now. With producer Jerry Salley’s help, I finally got a chance to, and I love the way it turned out!

For all of us fellas getting a little older, it’s a fun message. Ha!

Thanks to songwriters Shawn Camp, Dennis Morgan, and Billy Burnette for writing such a wonderfully clever song. And, to my longtime friend and songplugger, Sherrill Blackman, for pitching me the song.

Please give Ol’ Rooster a listen. I’m hoping it puts a big ol’ smile on your face and everyone who hears it!”

The tracks starts with a bit of chicken scratch, courtesy of Aaron McDaris on banjo, before being joined by Justin Roller on guitar and fiddle, Justin Moses on mandolin and reso-guitar, and Jeff Partin on bass. Jerry Salley adds harmony vocals.

Have a listen and see if it doesn’t make you want to crow just a little bit.

Ol’ Rooster, and the full What I’m For album, are available now from popular download and streaming services online. Radio programmers will find the tracks at AirPlay Direct.