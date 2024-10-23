Oklahoma International Bluegrass Festival – 27 years and still going strong

Alan Munde at the 2024 Oklahoma International Bluegrass Festival – photo © Pamm Tucker

The Oklahoma International Bluegrass Festival, a toe-tappin’, knee-slappin’ celebration of bluegrass music that brings together musicians and fans from near and far for a weekend of down-home fun, has completed its 27th run.

This annual event brings together talented musicians from around the world to showcase their skills, and share the rich heritage of bluegrass music. With a history rooted in tradition, and a vision for the future, the festival continues to evolve, offering attendees a unique and unforgettable experience.

The festival didn’t just pop up overnight like a wildflower in the prairie. It all started back in 1997 when Byron and Bette Berline decided they needed a place to gather, pick some tunes, and share their love for this bluegrass music with friends. Born of humble beginnings, that first OIBF laid the roots for what would become a beloved tradition in the heart of the Sooner State in Guthrie, OK.

Like a fine wine recipe, the Oklahoma International Bluegrass Festival has aged to perfection over the years. With each passing year, the festival has spread its musical wings, adding new stages, workshops, and activities to keep the good times rollin’.

The lineup at the Oklahoma International Bluegrass Festival featured seasoned veterans of the bluegrass scene as well as fresh-faced up-and-comers. Whether you’re into traditional picking, or prefer a modern twist on the classics, there’s something to enjoy at this musical hoedown.

With workshops led by seasoned pros, aspiring musicians can pick up tips and tricks, hone their skills, and maybe even learn a new lick or two. They also host youth band and youth instrument competitions on site, and there were contestants aplenty.

Like any major festival should, there are food, craft, and beverage vendors, and a variety of activities at the Oklahoma International Bluegrass Festival. Jam sessions abound all over the Cottonwood Flats park. It’s not just about the music, it’s a whole experience!

Through outreach programs and partnerships with local organizations, the festival aims to promote music education and support the arts. With a scholarship program, funded by a silent and live auction, the board members of OIBF are able to keep the bluegrass sound playing on through the generations.

The future for the Oklahoma International Bluegrass Festival is looking pretty darn bright. With a growing fan base and a lineup of talented musicians, the festival is set to keep on humming for years to come. So, mark your calendars and get ready for some serious twangy fun in 2025 !

Whether you’re a seasoned bluegrass enthusiast or a newcomer to the genre, the Oklahoma International Bluegrass Festival offers an experience that is sure to leave a lasting impression, and a melody in your heart.