OK To Wonder – Arkansauce

Their clever handle notwithstanding, Arkansauce clearly revels in their roots. Yet while their tones and tunings might find a fit with any back porch gathering, be it in Arkansas or the Ozarks, the music sounds both classic and contemporary at the same time, allowing for a sound that’s immediately engaging and easily assured. That unabashed affability comes across in the effortless expression of How Time Flies, the sprightly sound of Up On the Shelf, the comforting caress of I’ll Be Yours, and the consistently amiable attitude conveyed through a host of instrumentals interspersed throughout this decidedly solid set of songs. Arkansauce makes a point to put their nimble picking and plucking front and center, helping to assure a good-natured feeling that pervades the album overall.

Needless to say, bassist Tom Andersen, guitarist Zac Archuleta, Ethan Bush on mandolin, and Adams Collins on banjo are a remarkably well-synched combo, one that finds no singular musician dominating the proceedings but, instead, allowing all four find a seamless fit. All band members share the singing and contribute to the songwriting, ensuring that the material comes across with a knowing yet nuanced sound, one that brings revelry, wonder, whimsey and insight solidly to the fore.

To that end, OK To Wonder comes across as a truly inspired effort, especially as it reflects the sentiment shared in the title.

The lyric of How Time Flies expresses that wisdom and reflection succinctly:

My oh my how time flies…

Is this the way I wanted things to be…

I simply cannot decide…

Who in the hell is behind those eyes…

I guess it’s okay to wonder until the day I die…

Hold on to what you got for now and let time take care of the rest.

That song, like the album as a whole, is meant to offer both comfort and a caress as it parlays a realization that faith and fulfillment may not always coincide. Happily then, Arkansauce offer an assurance that it’s the commitment and determination that really matter most.