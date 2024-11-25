Oh It’s Christmas from Sage Palser and Danny Paisley

The duet partnership of rising songstress Sage Palser and veteran grasser Danny Paisley has borne further fruit, in the form of a new Christmas single just in time for the 2024 season, from Huckleberry Records.

Oh It’s Christmas, written by David Stewart and Mark “Brink” Brinkman, is a spirited, quick-moving bluegrass number on which the two vocalists trade verses, with Paisley taking the first round. Recorded with a crack band of Nashville superpickers, this one seems destined to become a standard.

Palser says that it was a real treat to be able to cut this with one of her heroes.

“I absolutely love Christmas and it was a joy to get to record this wonderful song that has the essence of a Christmas classic. And, to get to sing it with Danny Paisley is an extra bonus! Merry Christmas everyone!”

And Paisley shared how much he enjoyed it as well.

“Oh, It’s Christmas is a fun holiday song about the joys of the season – the birth of our Savior, family, friends, and Santa Clause, of course. We hope you enjoy it as much as Sage and I enjoyed singing it.”

Helping out in the studio were Andy Leftwich on guitar, mandolin, and fiddle; Scott Vestal on banjo; Josh Swift on reso-guitar; and Darrin Vincent on bass.

Have a listen, and get in the spirit!

Oh It’s Christmas is available now from popular download and streaming services online, and to radio programmers via Get It Played.

As always, you can check out all the Christmas bluegrass we have covered at Bluegrass Today by following this link.