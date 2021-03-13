Oh Glory Be video from Crandall Creek

West Virginia’s Crandall Creek also has a new music video to share today, another from their current release, Headed South.

This time, it’s a hopeful song of inspiration and faith written by Crandall Creek founders Jerry Andrews and Kathy Wigman Lesnock, Oh Glory Be. It tells of a rain of biblical proportions, and trusting that the Lord will always make things right.

Kathy recalls the day the song took shape.

“We were sitting around the table after a meal when Jerry said, ‘What will we write about today?’ I replied, ‘It’s really a nice day out today. We could write about that.’ And Jerry responded with, ‘What about rain?’’ And so we ended up writing a barn burner about rain.”

After a brief introduction with a 19th century theme, Wyatt Kidd kicks things off on fiddle, before newest member Abby Latocha, starts in on the song. It’s a perfect encapsulation of the band’s sound, a bright, cheery style that has won them great acclaim in short order.

Completing the group are Dustin Terpenning on banjo, Trish Imbrogno on bass, and Roger Hoard, providing guest lead guitar.

Headed South is available wherever you stream or download music online.