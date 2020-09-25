October Fall from Alex Leach Band

Mountain Home Music has another single release today from their upcoming debut project for The Alex Leach Band.

Bluegrass fans have known Alex from his several years playing banjo and singing tenor with Ralph Stanley II, and from his own solo recordings. Others recognize his voice from his long service as an on-air host at WDVX in Knoxville, where he has been a popular radio personality since he was in his teens.

But now folks are recognizing Leach for the powerful sound he is generating with his own band. This first album finds him in an interesting position; known for some time as a staunch proponent of traditional mountain music, Alex teamed up in the studio with Americana icon Jim Lauderdale producing. The result shows just how wide this talented young artist’s range actually is.

This latest single, October Fall, is a song that Leach says he had been carrying with him for some time.

“I was hanging in Georgia with a fellow musician and good friend of mine, Evan Rose, about 11 or 12 years ago when he sang a song for me that he was working on. I could tell it had a deep meaning with him, but wasn’t sure of the whole story behind it. I carried the words and melody with me for many years before I brought it back out and added another verse to it. The writing of this song spans over a decade, and I hope it will hit home to listeners who may have dealt with losing a close friend in their adolescence.”

For Rose, it was a true story from his life, telling of the traumatic loss of someone dear to him in his youth, and the memories being all that remains.

“I was remembering the times I had with a good friend. She and I always hung out during the October festival in Guyton, Georgia. When we were both in our teens, her life was cut tragically short. This song reflects some of our special adventures together.”

Here’s a taste in this video preview.

October Fall is available now wherever you stream or download music online, and to radio programmers via AirPlay Direct.