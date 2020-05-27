O-hio video debuts for Joe Mullins & The Radio Ramblers

Joe Mullins & The Radio Ramblers have just released a music video for one of the songs on their current For The Record project.

The song is O-hio, written by Tom Ewing, about the region where the Mullins family has lived for several generations. It celebrates all the reasons Ohioans love their Buckeye state, played and sung in a style reminiscent of the classic hits from The Osborne Brothers.

Like the rest of the US, Mullins and his Ramblers have been holed up at home this past few months, so the video was produced in the quarantine fashion, with each member filmed separately and then stitched together after the fact. It still conveys the joy and good cheer the song elicits, and is a fine welcome to the reopening that we are starting to see.

It’s a good’n.

For The Record is available now wherever you stream or download music online, and on CD or vinyl directly from the band. Radio programmers can find the tracks at AirPlay Direct.