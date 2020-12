Nu-Blu’s The Stories We Can Tell now on Amazon Prime and Tubi

The Stories We Can Tell, a live concert DVD released earlier late last year by North Carolina’s Nu-Blu, is now included with Amazon Prime.

That means that any subscriber to the Amazon Prime streaming service can watch the video at no additional charge. It is available now on Tubi as well.

The film mixes live stage performances from the band, led by the husband-and-wife team of Daniel and Carolyn Routh, with interviews of the two about their lives on the road. It was released prior to the COVID-19 lockdowns, which called a halt to their 2020 tour on the west coast back in March.

The Stories We Can Tell runs one hour and eighteen minutes. Here’s a look at the trailer.

Nu-Blu also wants to remind fans of their Christmas-themed EP, Shine, released in 2017 for those wanting holiday bluegrass and acoustic music around the house.

A new album, Where You’ve Been, is expected early in 2021 on Turnberry Records.