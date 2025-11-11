Nu-Blu wins music video Josie award

Last week when we posted the Josie Awards winners in the bluegrass realm, we missed that Nu-Blu picked up a win in the Music Video of the Year Performance Focused Duo/Group category for The Will. The song had appeared on the band’s 2024 album, Where You’ve Been, and also featured Ricky Skaggs and Sharon White on both the track and the video.

The Josies are the top awards given to independent artists in every genre, thought of highly for bringing in judges with credibility in the music industry rather than relying on an online public vote, as many others do.

The Will was written by Rockie Lynne and Dennis Morgan, and tells the story of the reading of a farmer’s will, where he leaves important life lessons to his family.

Vocalist and bass player Carolyn Routh says that this song hits all the heart-touching notes.

“Even the demo made us cry the first time we heard it. We listened and almost at the same time said, this would be perfect to ask Sharon to do with us. We sent it to her, and she called us back and said that Ricky would like to sing on it as well. We were blown away!

At some point during the tracking of Sharon and Ricky’s vocals, I think everyone teared up a little. This is a song you can’t listen to without getting emotional.”

Nu-Blu also includes Daniel Routh on guitar, Austin Hefflefinger on banjo and guitar, and Justin Harrison on mandolin and fiddle.