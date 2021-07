Now There’s You video from Lori King & Junction 63

Turnberry Records has released a new music video for Lori King & Junction 63, based on their current single, Now There’s You.

The group consists of Lori on bass and lead vocals, with her husband, Joe, on guitar, Kevin Amburgey on mandolin, Mark Hargrove on banjo, and Kyle Murphy on fiddle. They have long been a popular act in the midwestern states, and are now looking for a national audience through their relationship with Turnberry.

Lori says that they shot the music video in a coffee shop in their hometown of Drakesville, Iowa.

“I had so much fun making this video with my husband Joe! We especially enjoyed that we were able to shoot it in our hometown and give viewers a glimpse of who we are. It’s a story of looking for love, and I think our long happy marriage helped us with this video shoot.”

Now There’s You is included on Junction 63’s latest album, Walkin’ The Blues on Turnberry Records. It is available from the popular download and streaming sites online, and on audio CD directly from the Junction 63 web site.