Nothing to Lose drops for Olivia Jo

Southwestern Virginia’s Olivia Jo has a new single to share, one called Nothing To Lose, which nicely displays her vocal prowess.

This talented singer has been at it since she was just a kid, playing bluegrass music with prompting from her dad before she even started first grade. At 12 years old, Olivia Jo already had two albums to her credit, and had been performing at regional venues for several years.

All grown up, she is now working to establish herself among the current crop of powerful female vocalists in bluegrass.

She shared a few words about this new single…

“Nothing to Lose was written by Kim Fox, a renowned songwriter across multiple genres. Lou Reid brought the song to my attention and together we decided to make the song a duet. It has an upbeat melody and lyrics that will catch your ear right off the bat. With Lou’s prolific lead and harmony vocals, I was very happy to have his accompaniment on this song. I really enjoyed recording this song because it has a different style than my previously released singles, which allowed me to show a different side of my voice. All in all, I am quite pleased with how the song turned out and I’m excited to release it as my next single.”

Support on this track comes from Reid on guitar and vocals, Shawn Lane on mandolin, Ron Stewart on banjo and fiddle, Gaven Largent on reso-guitar, and Barry Bales on bass.

It’s a snappy little number with some might fine picking and singing. Check it out…

Nothing To Lose is available now from popular download and streaming services online. Radio programmers will find the track at AirPlay Direct.