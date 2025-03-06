Nothing – new single from Deeper Shade of Blue

North Carolina’s Deeper Shade of Blue is one of several contemporary bluegrass acts with more than one lead singer, offering them a variety of sounds in their show. At one time such was generally discouraged in the industry, believing that it would confuse fans who heard them on the radio. But groups like Seldom Scene blew that out of the water, and we see bands these days swapping lead vocalists throughout their sets.

For their latest Turnberry Records release, bass man Scott Burgess takes the lead, on a song he wrote with mandolinist Milom Williams called Nothing. But, pace Seinfeld, it’s not about nothing, but referring instead to the fact that there’s nothing quite like the feeling of seeing your beloved walk out without you.

The song comes from Deeper Shade of Blue’s latest album, Change of Scenery, their first with Turnberry, which was produced by Doyle Lawson and released earlier this year.

Along with Burgess and Williams, support comes from bandmates Troy Pope on guitar and tenor vocal, Chad Day on banjo, and Frank Poindexter on reso-guitar. Milom sings harmony as well on the track.

Have a listen…

Nothing, and the full Change of Scenery project, are available from popular download and streaming services online, and to radio programmers via Get It Played.