Bonfire Music has a new Christmas track from Danny Burns, sung as a duet with his wife, Áine, likewise a strong vocalist with an Irish background.

It’s their version of Nothing But A Child, written and recorded by Steve Earle back in 1988. Danny and Áine take it pretty much like Steve did, adding some fiddle, banjo, and reso-guitar to this subtle retelling of the original Christmas story. The lyrics describe the travels of the Magi, and their surprise to find that the light that had guided them so far revealed something as ordinary as a little baby.

It’s lovely arrangement, and Áine’s gentle voice is the perfect soothing counterpart to Danny’s throatier sound.

Have a listen…

Nothing But A Child from Danny and Áine Burns is available now from Bonfire Music at popular download and streaming sites online. Radio programmers can get the track, and other Bonfire/Pinecastle Christmas songs, at AirPlay Direct.

You can check out all the Christmas bluegrass we have covered at Bluegrass Today by following this link.