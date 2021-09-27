Nothin’ Fancy performs at Glen Maury Park in lieu of annual festival

Early in the summer, Nothin Fancy came to the conclusion that their festival in Buena Vista, Virginia had to be cancelled for the second year. That decision has not stopped a smaller group of people from gathering at Glen Maury Park to have a picking party, and enjoying some music with Nothin’ Fancy.

The band played for a couple hours on Friday night and it was thoroughly enjoyed by the crowd. On the second set they were joined by nearly three year old Landon Ogden. Once in a while we get to see a youngster who is “eat up” by the music. Landon is. His foot was tapping and he was paying complete attention to the band throughout the set. His Dad is Cason Ogden, the mandolin player for the Deer Creek Boys. He says that Landon asks, “Daddy play mandolin?” every night when he gets home from work. Kids like this are the future of bluegrass music.

The Nothin’ Fancy get together finished up Saturday evening. The band did another great set of music.

They were followed by Pioneer, a new band fronted by Nothin’ Fancy bass player, James Cox. The band is three Cox brothers with their friend Josiah on bass. They play a mix of original, classic country, and some ’60s rock.

Everyone enjoyed the get together and are looking forward to the full festival returning in 2022.

The Candidpix.info cameras have arrived in Raleigh, North Carolina for a week of fun at the World of Bluegrass.

Support your local music venues.