Nothin’ Fancy Festival ’23 kicks off

Posted on by Bill Warren

Nothin’ Fancy with Rhonda Vincent at the Nothin’ Fancy Bluegrass Festival – photo © Bill Warren

The 21st Nothin’ Fancy Festival is off and running. Sherry Boyd has taken the MC position, one of the most highly respected MCs in the business. Glen Maury Park in Buena Vista, VA is seeing the largest crowd ever for this festival.

Josh Grigsby and County Line opened the show. They are a local band that are very popular in the area.

Nick Chandler and Delivered followed. They are becoming a festival staple in many parts of the country.

Rhonda Vincent brought the Rage to Glen Maury Park. There are few accolades left to describe her and her band. It is always a top notch show. Nothin’ Fancy’s Chris Sexton joined the band playing cello as Rhonda and Adam Haynes played twin fiddles. The duo Wilson Fairchild joined Rhonda for a song in the evening set. 

Nothin’ Fancy is playing each day of the festival. Rhonda joined them for a song. Mike Andes had the band and Rhonda pose for a “mic-less” picture opportunity.

The Malpass Brothers closed out the day with their classic country style. Wilson Fairchild joined them for some shenanigans at the end of their evening set.

There are two big days left. Head for Buena Vista to have a fun time!

Support your local music venues.

Josh Grigsby & County Line at the Nothin' Fancy Bluegrass Festival - photo © Bill Warren
Josh Grigsby with County Line at the Nothin' Fancy Bluegrass Festival - photo © Bill Warren
Crystal Grigsby with Josh Grigsby & County Line at the Nothin' Fancy Bluegrass Festival - photo © Bill Warren
Nick Chandler & Delivered at the Nothin' Fancy Bluegrass Festival - photo © Bill Warren
Jamie Sparks with Nick Chandler & Delivered at the Nothin' Fancy Bluegrass Festival - photo © Bill Warren
Nick Chandler with Delivered at the Nothin' Fancy Bluegrass Festival - photo © Bill Warren
Gary Trivette with Nick Chandler & Delivered at the Nothin' Fancy Bluegrass Festival - photo © Bill Warren
Spencer Atkinson with Nick Chandler & Delivered at the Nothin' Fancy Bluegrass Festival - photo © Bill Warren
MC Sherry Boyd at the Nothin' Fancy Bluegrass Festival - photo © Bill Warren
Rhonda Vincent & The Rage at the Nothin' Fancy Bluegrass Festival - photo © Bill Warren
Aaron McDaris with Rhonda Vincent & The Rage at the Nothin' Fancy Bluegrass Festival - photo © Bill Warren
Zack Arnold with Rhonda Vincent & The Rage at the Nothin' Fancy Bluegrass Festival - photo © Bill Warren
Adam Haynes with Rhonda Vincent & The Rage at the Nothin' Fancy Bluegrass Festival - photo © Bill Warren
Jeff Partin with Rhonda Vincent & The Rage at the Nothin' Fancy Bluegrass Festival - photo © Bill Warren
Rhonda Vincent at the Nothin' Fancy Bluegrass Festival - photo © Bill Warren
Mickey Harris with Rhonda Vincent & The Rage at the Nothin' Fancy Bluegrass Festival - photo © Bill Warren
Chris Sexton joins Rhonda Vincent & The Rage on cello at the Nothin' Fancy Bluegrass Festival - photo © Bill Warren
Twin fiddles from Adam Haynes and Rhonda Vincent at the Nothin' Fancy Bluegrass Festival - photo © Bill Warren
Nothin' Fancy at the Nothin' Fancy Bluegrass Festival - photo © Bill Warren
Chris Sexton with Nothin' Fancy at the Nothin' Fancy Bluegrass Festival - photo © Bill Warren
Jacob Flick with Nothin' Fancy at the Nothin' Fancy Bluegrass Festival - photo © Bill Warren
Mike Andes with Nothin' Fancy at the Nothin' Fancy Bluegrass Festival - photo © Bill Warren
Curt Gausman with Nothin' Fancy at the Nothin' Fancy Bluegrass Festival - photo © Bill Warren
Jenkins with Nothin' Fancy at the Nothin' Fancy Bluegrass Festival - photo © Bill Warren
The Malpass Brothers at the Nothin' Fancy Bluegrass Festival - photo © Bill Warren
Wilson Fairchild with The Malpass Brothers at the Nothin' Fancy Bluegrass Festival - photo © Bill Warren
Wilson Fairchild join Rhonda Vincent & The Rage at the Nothin' Fancy Bluegrass Festival - photo © Bill Warren
Wilson Fairchild clowning with Rhonda Vincent & The Rage at the Nothin' Fancy Bluegrass Festival - photo © Bill Warren
Wilson Fairchild clowning with Rhonda Vincent & The Rage at the Nothin' Fancy Bluegrass Festival - photo © Bill Warren
