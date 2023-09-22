Nothin’ Fancy Festival ’23 kicks off

Nothin’ Fancy with Rhonda Vincent at the Nothin’ Fancy Bluegrass Festival – photo © Bill Warren

The 21st Nothin’ Fancy Festival is off and running. Sherry Boyd has taken the MC position, one of the most highly respected MCs in the business. Glen Maury Park in Buena Vista, VA is seeing the largest crowd ever for this festival.

Josh Grigsby and County Line opened the show. They are a local band that are very popular in the area.

Nick Chandler and Delivered followed. They are becoming a festival staple in many parts of the country.

Rhonda Vincent brought the Rage to Glen Maury Park. There are few accolades left to describe her and her band. It is always a top notch show. Nothin’ Fancy’s Chris Sexton joined the band playing cello as Rhonda and Adam Haynes played twin fiddles. The duo Wilson Fairchild joined Rhonda for a song in the evening set.

Nothin’ Fancy is playing each day of the festival. Rhonda joined them for a song. Mike Andes had the band and Rhonda pose for a “mic-less” picture opportunity.

The Malpass Brothers closed out the day with their classic country style. Wilson Fairchild joined them for some shenanigans at the end of their evening set.

There are two big days left. Head for Buena Vista to have a fun time!

