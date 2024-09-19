Nothin’ Fancy Bluegrass Festival kicks off in Virginia

Nothin’ Fancy at the 2024 Nothin’ Fancy Bluegrass Festival – photo © Bill Warren

The 22nd Nothin’ Fancy Bluegrass Festival got underway Wednesday with a large and enthusiastic crowd.

One of the first day’s mainstays is the poker run. Chris Sexton and his mother, Trish, have probably the most popular stop. They served Apple Pie and Blackberry moonshine from Old Smokey. The best hand wins their ticket to next year’s festival. Robyn Wines checked the poker hands and awarded the prize.

The other thing that all bluegrassers love is to eat, and Wednesday evening at the festival is potluck night. The festival provides fried chicken and everyone brings a covered dish. It’s safe to say that I ate too much!

Jay Andrews, with the assistance of Caleb Cox, is providing the sound for the weekend.

Sherry Boyd keeps the show running smoothly. She is likely the most in demand MC in bluegrass.

Nothin’ Fancy did their first set of music for the weekend. The band is celebrating its 30th year in 2024!

The evening was closed out by Caleb Bailey & Paine’s Run, who do a lot of original music. The band will be hosting its first festival over the 4th of July in 2025 in Grottoes, Virginia.

The rest of the weekend has shows beginning at 11:00 a.m. each morning. Thursday sees Blue Ridge Thunder, Chosen Road, Kenny & Amanda Smith, Russell Moore & IIIrd Tyme Out, Nothin’ Fancy, and Rhonda Vincent and the Rage.

Head for Buena Vista, VA for a fun weekend!

