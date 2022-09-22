Nothin’ Fancy Bluegrass Festival ’22 is open for business

Skip to content
Nothin’ Fancy kicks off their annual festival in Beuna Vista, VA – photo © Bill Warren
The
Nothin’ Fancy Bluegrass Festival is back and in full swing. Robyn Wines and her crew have put together a terrific festival experience, and Glen Maury Park in Buena Vista, VA is a beautiful setting for an event like this. The Blue Ridge mountains provide a stunning backdrop.
Wednesday’s activities kicked off with a golf cart poker run, followed by a cornhole tournament in the afternoon.
The evening started off with bluegrasser’s favorite activity – a potluck supper. No one had an excuse to leave hungry!
Nothin’ Fancy then played a show from the stage, including some old favorites along with tunes from there just released project,
Here We Go Again.
Mike Andes announced the departure of tenor singer Jake Lauzon. Jake is moving from Ontario to Nova Scotia. He also invited band alum Caleb Cox to sing a couple tunes with the band. Caleb is a newly minted Musician First Class in the US Navy’s Country Current band.
The stage show kicks off in earnest on Thursday at noon. There will be a dozen bands playing through Saturday night. Thursday features Nick Chandler & Delivered, The Edgar Loudermilk Band, Seth Mulder & Midnight Run, and The Malpass Brothers, along with Nothin’ Fancy.
Join the fun at Glen Maury Park.
Support your local music venues.
