Nothin’ Fancy Bluegrass Festival – 2025 report

Rhonda Vincent at the 2025 Nothin’ Fancy Bluegrass Festival – photo © Bill Warren

Exhausted, exhilarated – these are the two words that come to mind when describing how Robyn and Willie Wines and the whole Nothin’ Fancy band and team must be feeling after the 23rd Nothin’ Fancy Bluegrass Festival.

A record crowd and beautiful weather made for a great week of music and fellowship. A poker run, a cornhole tournament, a potluck, and pre-festival shows kept the early attendees busy. Sixteen teams participated in the cornhole tournament. Nearly 200 pounds of pork loin was served at the potluck. Nothin’ Fancy and the Edgar Loudermilk Band entertained after dinner. Jay Andrews was in early and set up the Acoustic Sound Waves equipment. His thirty years of running sound makes for a great listening experience. Sherry Boyd is arguably the best MC in bluegrass. Knowledgeable and personable are only two of many adjectives that describe her. We can’t leave out Christi Baker. She decorated the stage. It was outstanding.

Thursday saw the festival stage shows start. A local band, Hammaville, opened the show and the great Jimmy Fortune closed the festival on Saturday night. There were great moments in between, along with some Nothin’ Fancy shenanigans!

Lorraine Jordan and Jimmy Fortune both did military tributes. There were around a hundred veterans in the audience. Lorraine has veterans hold the branch service flags as Ben Greene plays each service song. This tribute was special in that a 90-year-old man, Maurice Lindsay, represented the Navy, and his daughter represented the Coast Guard. He retired after 20 years in the Navy, and his daughter has worked for the Coast Guard for 19 years.

Jimmy called all the veterans to the front of the stage. He then sang More Than a Name on a Wall, America the Beautiful, and God Bless America. Many tears were shed and hugs shared. Each of us took an oath that we will take to the grave.

Joe Mullins has announced his retirement as a touring musician. He summed it up, saying, “I still have radio stations and festivals to run, but when Daisy wants an ice cream, Papaw will be there!”

Nothin’ Fancy’s Chris Sexton celebrated his 50th birthday Monday, but it was celebrated throughout the festival. His mother provided a BIG sheet cake for everyone to enjoy.

Join us next year at the beautiful Glen Maury Park in Buena Vista, VA for a great Nothin’ Fancy festival week.

The Candidpix.info cameras are in Van Wert, Ohio for the Van Wert Bluegrass Festival. Steve Scott would love to see you at there.

Support your local music venues.