Not That Bad video from Rrinaco

Rebel Records has a new video today for Rrinaco, the alter-ego of sorts for Corrina Rose Logston Stephens of High Fidelity.

Corrina launched this effort as a home for the songs she wrote that wouldn’t fit in High Fidelity, a dedicated retro-bluegrass outfit with her husband, Jeremy Stephens, who also plays with Rrinaco.

You can see what we mean in this video of Not That Bad, one of the songs on her new Rrinaco album, Little Songs. I mean there’s piano… and pedal steel… and percussion!

In any event, it’s a lovely song, and you can hear how Corrina’s vocal tone is different from how she sounds in High Fidelity.

Jeremy plays acoustic and electric guitar, and sings harmony, with Casey Campbell on mandolin, P.J. George on bass and piano, Doug Jernigan on steel, and Kevin Buchanan on percussion.

Have a look/listen…

Not That Bad, and the full Little Songs album, are available from popular download and streaming services online, and to radio programmers via AirPlay Direct.