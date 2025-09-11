Not OK, My Brother from Tidalwave Road

Kentucky’s Tidalwave Road is back with another single, the third from their upcoming debut album with Pinecastle Records, Skin and Bone.

Tidalwave Road is a family band, but not in the traditional parents and children model we see so often in bluegrass. The group is led by banjo man Ben Parker, and his twin nephews Carlie on mandolin and Daniel on bass. The Road is completed by Robert Sulfridge on guitar.

Ben wrote the latest single, Not OK, My Brother, and sings the lead vocal on this challenging song about a man who lived a full life, doing what was expected of him, while fighting an unspecified interior battle. On his deathbed he makes peace with his life, admitting that it was all worthwhile despite the difficulties, without revealing what prompted the song title’s repeated refrain.

The melody owes a bit to the southern rock style popularized in the 1970s, and as always, a sprightly bluegrass accompaniment gives even demanding lyrics a lighter overall tone.

Have a listen…

Not OK, My Brother is available now from popular download and streaming services online, and to radio programmers via AirPlay Direct.

Skin and Bone is set for an October 24 release, with pre-saves and pre-orders enabled now.