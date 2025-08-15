North Carolina State Bluegrass Festival in Cherokee

Posted on by Bill Warren

The Grascals at the North Carolina State Bluegrass Festival – photo © Bill Warren

One of the ongoing effects of hurricane Helene is the destruction of the festival venue in Marion, North Carolina. It was the site of the North Carolina State Bluegrass Festival. The festival is being held now at the Happy Holiday Campground in Cherokee, North Carolina. Classic Promotions (Lorraine Jordan and Allen Dyer) have partnered with Edgar Loudermilk to present this festival, along with next week’s Brown County Bluegrass Festival.

Sherry Boyd is the MC, one of the best in the business, and Jackson Bethune is handling the sound. He trained with John Holder and had learned his profession well. 

Wednesday night kicked off with many bluegrass fans favorite thing – food! It was a covered dish supper. If anyone went away hungry… 😊

The evening’s entertainment was Garrett Newton & the Lovesick Drifters. This is a Hank Williams Sr. tribute show, and Garrett is an excellent personification of Hank.

Thursday kicked off with The King James Boys, a South Carolina bluegrass gospel band. They do a lot of original music. Lead singer Randy Spencer was struggling with allergies, but soldiered on for two good sets.

Nick Chandler & Delivered is becoming a force to be reckoned with. Excellent musicianship and tight harmonies define this group. See them if they are in your area.

The Edgar Loudermilk Band is always a crowd pleaser. Edgar introduced his new banjo player, Eddie Hoyle. Edgar is very busy with his band, promoting his festivals, and working on television productions.

The retirement of Terry Smith has changed the dynamic of the Grascals somewhat. Jamie Harper is taking a more prominent role singing both lead and harmony. The 21st year of the band is shaping up to be a good one. Ron Stewart filled in for Kristin Benson.

Lorraine’s Dad, Royce Jordan, is able to join the festival. He will soon turn 95 years young!

Her Country Grass band gave a rousing set of traditional country music. They will return on Friday with special guest, Larry Cordle.

The Grascals closed out the first day with the crowd wanting more.

There are two more big days of music. Carson Peters, Deeper Shade of Blue, David Parmley, Rhonda Vincent, Lydia Hamby, the Gospel Plow Boys, Special C, The Tennessee Bluegrass Band, Lorraine Jordan & Carolina Road, and the Malpass Brothers are the weekend’s entertainment.

Support your local music venues.

Lining up for chow at the 2025 North Carolina State Bluegrass Festival - photo © Bill Warren
Garrett Newton & the Lovesick Drifters at the 2025 North Carolina State Bluegrass Festival - photo © Bill Warren
Garrett Newton & the Lovesick Drifters at the 2025 North Carolina State Bluegrass Festival - photo © Bill Warren
Garrett Newton with the Lovesick Drifters at the 2025 North Carolina State Bluegrass Festival - photo © Bill Warren
Keith Thomas with Garrett Newton & the Lovesick Drifters at the 2025 North Carolina State Bluegrass Festival - photo © Bill Warren
Lizzy Tobell with Garrett Newton & the Lovesick Drifters at the 2025 North Carolina State Bluegrass Festival - photo © Bill Warren
Alan Hicks with Garrett Newton & the Lovesick Drifters at the 2025 North Carolina State Bluegrass Festival - photo © Bill Warren
Steve Shannon with Garrett Newton & the Lovesick Drifters at the 2025 North Carolina State Bluegrass Festival - photo © Bill Warren
Garrett Newton & the Lovesick Drifters at the 2025 North Carolina State Bluegrass Festival - photo © Bill Warren
Jackson Bethune running sound at the 2025 North Carolina State Bluegrass Festival - photo © Bill Warren
Sherry Boyd and Lorraine Jordan at the 2025 North Carolina State Bluegrass Festival - photo © Bill Warren
Edgar Loudermilk,. Allen Dyer, Sherry Boyd, and Lorraine Jordan at the 2025 North Carolina State Bluegrass Festival - photo © Bill Warren
MC Sherry Boyd at the 2025 North Carolina State Bluegrass Festival - photo © Bill Warren
The King James Boys at the 2025 North Carolina State Bluegrass Festival - photo © Bill Warren
Curtis Lewis with The King James Boys at the 2025 North Carolina State Bluegrass Festival - photo © Bill Warren
Cole Spencer with The King James Boys at the 2025 North Carolina State Bluegrass Festival - photo © Bill Warren
Will Hart with The King James Boys at the 2025 North Carolina State Bluegrass Festival - photo © Bill Warren
Randy Spencer with The King James Boys at the 2025 North Carolina State Bluegrass Festival - photo © Bill Warren
Nick Chandler & Delivered at the 2025 North Carolina State Bluegrass Festival - photo © Bill Warren
Jake Burrows with Nick Chandler & Delivered at the 2025 North Carolina State Bluegrass Festival - photo © Bill Warren
Nick Chandler with Delivered at the 2025 North Carolina State Bluegrass Festival - photo © Bill Warren
Gary Trivette withNick Chandler & Delivered at the 2025 North Carolina State Bluegrass Festival - photo © Bill Warren
Spencer Atkinson with Nick Chandler & Delivered at the 2025 North Carolina State Bluegrass Festival - photo © Bill Warren
Nick Chandler & Delivered at the 2025 North Carolina State Bluegrass Festival - photo © Bill Warren
Edgar Loudermilk Band at the 2025 North Carolina State Bluegrass Festival - photo © Bill Warren
Zack Autry with Edgar Loudermilk Band at the 2025 North Carolina State Bluegrass Festival - photo © Bill Warren
Jake Goforth with Edgar Loudermilk Band at the 2025 North Carolina State Bluegrass Festival - photo © Bill Warren
Eddie Hoyle with Edgar Loudermilk Band at the 2025 North Carolina State Bluegrass Festival - photo © Bill Warren
Edgar Loudermilk at the 2025 North Carolina State Bluegrass Festival - photo © Bill Warren
Edgar Loudermilk Band at the 2025 North Carolina State Bluegrass Festival - photo © Bill Warren
The Grascals at the 2025 North Carolina State Bluegrass Festival - photo © Bill Warren
The Grascals at the 2025 North Carolina State Bluegrass Festival - photo © Bill Warren
Danny Roberts with The Grascals at the 2025 North Carolina State Bluegrass Festival - photo © Bill Warren
The Grascals at the 2025 North Carolina State Bluegrass Festival - photo © Bill Warren
Ron Stewart filling in with The Grascals at the 2025 North Carolina State Bluegrass Festival - photo © Bill Warren
Jamie Harper with The Grascals at the 2025 North Carolina State Bluegrass Festival - photo © Bill Warren
Kyle Perkins with The Grascals at the 2025 North Carolina State Bluegrass Festival - photo © Bill Warren
Jamey Johnson with The Grascals at the 2025 North Carolina State Bluegrass Festival - photo © Bill Warren
The Grascals at the 2025 North Carolina State Bluegrass Festival - photo © Bill Warren
The King James Boys at the 2025 North Carolina State Bluegrass Festival - photo © Bill Warren
Royce and Lorraine Jordan at the 2025 North Carolina State Bluegrass Festival - photo © Bill Warren
Edgar Loudermilk Band at the 2025 North Carolina State Bluegrass Festival - photo © Bill Warren
Nick Chandler & Delivered at the 2025 North Carolina State Bluegrass Festival - photo © Bill Warren
Country Grass Band at the 2025 North Carolina State Bluegrass Festival - photo © Bill Warren
Matt Hooper with the Country Grass Band at the 2025 North Carolina State Bluegrass Festival - photo © Bill Warren
Duncan Stitt with the Country Grass Band at the 2025 North Carolina State Bluegrass Festival - photo © Bill Warren
Allen Dyer with the Country Grass Band at the 2025 North Carolina State Bluegrass Festival - photo © Bill Warren
Garrett Newton with the Country Grass Band at the 2025 North Carolina State Bluegrass Festival - photo © Bill Warren
Kent Dixon with the Country Grass Band at the 2025 North Carolina State Bluegrass Festival - photo © Bill Warren
Wayne Morris with the Country Grass Band at the 2025 North Carolina State Bluegrass Festival - photo © Bill Warren
Lorraine Jordan with the Country Grass Band at the 2025 North Carolina State Bluegrass Festival - photo © Bill Warren
Country Grass Band at the 2025 North Carolina State Bluegrass Festival - photo © Bill Warren
Sherry Boyd brings out The Grascals at the 2025 North Carolina State Bluegrass Festival - photo © Bill Warren
The Grascals at the 2025 North Carolina State Bluegrass Festival - photo © Bill Warren

Other Related Articles in Bluegrass Today