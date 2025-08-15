North Carolina State Bluegrass Festival in Cherokee

The Grascals at the North Carolina State Bluegrass Festival – photo © Bill Warren

One of the ongoing effects of hurricane Helene is the destruction of the festival venue in Marion, North Carolina. It was the site of the North Carolina State Bluegrass Festival. The festival is being held now at the Happy Holiday Campground in Cherokee, North Carolina. Classic Promotions (Lorraine Jordan and Allen Dyer) have partnered with Edgar Loudermilk to present this festival, along with next week’s Brown County Bluegrass Festival.

Sherry Boyd is the MC, one of the best in the business, and Jackson Bethune is handling the sound. He trained with John Holder and had learned his profession well.

Wednesday night kicked off with many bluegrass fans favorite thing – food! It was a covered dish supper. If anyone went away hungry… 😊

The evening’s entertainment was Garrett Newton & the Lovesick Drifters. This is a Hank Williams Sr. tribute show, and Garrett is an excellent personification of Hank.

Thursday kicked off with The King James Boys, a South Carolina bluegrass gospel band. They do a lot of original music. Lead singer Randy Spencer was struggling with allergies, but soldiered on for two good sets.

Nick Chandler & Delivered is becoming a force to be reckoned with. Excellent musicianship and tight harmonies define this group. See them if they are in your area.

The Edgar Loudermilk Band is always a crowd pleaser. Edgar introduced his new banjo player, Eddie Hoyle. Edgar is very busy with his band, promoting his festivals, and working on television productions.

The retirement of Terry Smith has changed the dynamic of the Grascals somewhat. Jamie Harper is taking a more prominent role singing both lead and harmony. The 21st year of the band is shaping up to be a good one. Ron Stewart filled in for Kristin Benson.

Lorraine’s Dad, Royce Jordan, is able to join the festival. He will soon turn 95 years young!

Her Country Grass band gave a rousing set of traditional country music. They will return on Friday with special guest, Larry Cordle.

The Grascals closed out the first day with the crowd wanting more.

There are two more big days of music. Carson Peters, Deeper Shade of Blue, David Parmley, Rhonda Vincent, Lydia Hamby, the Gospel Plow Boys, Special C, The Tennessee Bluegrass Band, Lorraine Jordan & Carolina Road, and the Malpass Brothers are the weekend’s entertainment.

Support your local music venues.