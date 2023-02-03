North Carolina fiddlers conventions return after 3 year hiatus

Skip to content
In the wake of the school shut downs due to the COVID 19 outbreak, three central North Carolina fiddlers’ conventions held in school buildings are finally returning this spring, with a few changes.
Star Fiddlers’ Convention will resume for its 96 th year of the local bluegrass talent contest on March 4, returning to its original location, Star Elementary School located at 302 South Main Street in Star. Doors open at 4:00 p.m. Registration is from 5:00-6:45 with competition beginning at 7:00 p.m. Over $1500 will be awarded in cash prizes.
Seagrove Fiddlers’ Convention returns to
Seagrove Elementary School, 528 Old Plank Road in Seagrove on March 18 with a new promoter, Maxton Byrd, and his committee. The talent contest has been held for more than 60 years. Registration is from 5:00-6:45 p.m., with competition beginning at 7:00 p.m. Over $1200 will be awarded in cash prizes plus trophies and ribbons. For more info, visit the convention online.
Highfalls Fiddlers’ Convention will be back with a new date and promoter. The 85
th competition will be held on a new date, April 1, at North Moore High School, 1504 N Moore Road in Robbins. Miranda Smith is the new promoter. Registration is from 4:30-6:00 p.m. Competition begins at 6:00 p.m. Visit them online.
Admission to each convention is $10 for adults, $5 for children 6-12, free for children under age 6. All three contests offer concessions, and the order of performances will be determined by a lottery drawing prior to competition.
These talent shows have launched many of the current generation of professional pickers including Sister Sadie’s Gena Britt, Sweet Potato Pie’s Kevin and Crystal Richardson, and Sideline’s Steve Dilling to name a few. Visit Star, Seagrove, and Highfalls Fiddlers’ Conventions Facebook pages for more information.
