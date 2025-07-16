Norman Adams passes

Norman Adams, 90, owner of Adams Bluegrass LLC, passed away on Tuesday, July 15, following a period of declining health. He and his wife, Judy, were promoters of 10 family-oriented bluegrass festivals for 45 years, presenting the biggest names in the industry throughout the southeast until their retirement in 2019. From Myrtle Beach to Jekyll Island to Cherokee to Palatka and beyond, Adams nurtured the genre by providing venues for musicians to perform and fans to enjoy.

Norman and Judy Adams received IBMA’s Distinguished Achievement Award in 2020. Norman had already received SPBGMA’s Bluegrass Promoter of the Year numerous times, earning the Grand Marshal Gold Award in 2004 for being a ten year recipient in the category.

Ernie Evans with Evans Media Source, who purchased Adams Bluegrass LLC in 2019, shared…

“With profound sadness, we’re mourning the loss of our beloved hero, mentor, and dear friend Norman Adams. He touched the lives of many, including my wife Debi and me, in ways that will forever be etched in our hearts.

When Norman entrusted us with his business five years ago, we knew the responsibility was immense, but we were honored to carry on his legacy. Bluegrass became more than just a part of our lives; it became our way of life. We met in high school, bonded over our love of bluegrass, and over 45 years later, we’ve been blessed to surround ourselves with exceptional people who share our passion.

While we were dating, Norman was beginning his journey as a promoter in a career that would leave a huge mark on the bluegrass industry. It would lead to numerous awards and accomplishments that impacted opportunities for bands to grow their careers and bring their music to the world.

Norman and his wife, Judy, were true heroes to us, and meeting them only deepened our admiration. We recall the unforgettable phone call six years ago when Norman announced his retirement and asked us to take the reins. While filling his shoes may be impossible, we’re humbled to have had the opportunity to continue his work.

The news of Norman’s passing has left us heartbroken, but we’re grateful for the time we had with him, and the lessons he taught us. His legacy will live on through the countless lives he touched, and we’ll carry the memories of our time with him until we meet again.

There’s only one Norman Adams, and he will be deeply missed. Our thoughts and prayers are with Judy and their family during this difficult time.”

Little Roy Lewis has had a long relationship with Adams.

“I met Norman Adams after he took over the Myrtle Beach festival from Roy Martin. That’s been over 50 years ago. He booked the Lewis Family on all his festivals. Then he gave his festival in Lincolnton, GA to Lizzy (Long). He was a great friend and probably one of the best promoters I ever worked for.”

Lizzy said…

“Norman Adams with a true legend in bluegrass. For decades, he brought so many of us together through the festivals he built and the communities he nurtured.

I’ll never forget how he squeezed me in between shows just to give me a chance to stand on those big stages. He believed in me when I was still finding my way, and he opened doors for so many of us like that. He’s already been deeply missed as a promoter, and now he’ll be missed even more as a friend. His impact on bluegrass music, and on every one of us who loves him will live on forever.”

North Carolina bluegrass promoter and MC, Jeff Branch, reflected…

“Norman was the King of Bluegrass Promotion. Norman was down to earth, and the best at bringing the best of the best in bluegrass entertainment. As a promoter he always supported what I was doing, and I learned a lot from his advice always provided me.

Norman had the best team in his promotion with Judy, his children, and grandchildren helping for all these years. One thing as an MC, Norman called me to fill-in at Myrtle Beach for Sherry [Boyd] on a Thursday so she could attend a family gathering, and I am grateful for that opportunity.”

MC Sherry Boyd related…

“I worked many years with him. Norman was consistent. He came along in a day with all that first generation of music. He brought us some of the best of the best. Consistently, he had the Osborne Brothers, The Lewis Family, Jim & Jesse, Jimmy Martin, Bill Monroe, Carl Story, and Wilma Lee Cooper. He appreciated their music.

He was absolutely a legend, also a tenacious promoter. He had a whole bunch of festivals, and even though the festivals were different, he wasn’t. He was the same Norman at every one. He had a knack for getting people there. I think it was a day and age in bluegrass music that we will never see again.

He was always very gracious, and a huge supporter of mine. Even when I came off the road for four years to get my youngest son through high school, on the day Colt graduated, I went to a bluegrass festival and Norman asked, ‘Are you ready to come back?’ And I said, ‘Yes, sir!’ He waited on me.

He was a sweetheart of a man. He had a big heart and he loves the music. At the end of the day, after he and Judy had done everything from the ticket office to seating, they would sit on the front row and take in as much of the music as they could. That was something that was comforting to all of us.

Norman was an innovator. He brought in acts that were a little different. He brought Doc Watson on the bluegrass stage. He brought Grandpa Jones, Gene Watson, and other non-bluegrass acts that were a huge hit. He wasn’t afraid to try something different and spice things up a little bit.”

Chris Malpass of the Malpass Brothers credits Adams booking them initially on his festivals as their launch into the bluegrass community.

“When I think of southern gentlemen, I think of Norman Adams. He ran each festival with class and integrity. Greeting all the fans like family, and often seen working throughout the day helping and making sure each person there felt important and happy to be there. Norman gave Taylor and me the opportunity to introduce ourselves to his bluegrass community, and they were nothing but kind to us. We owe so much to this man, and he and his kindness for allowing us to be a part of this great family.

We will forever be grateful to him, and there is not a promoter out there today that wouldn’t agree he was the best. We can all take a lesson from this man. He was a true example of what we all strive to be in the business. Norman will always be missed. He will always be remembered. He will always be a large part of our career.

Love you, Norman and your sweet family.”

Doyle Lawson began working with Adams when he was still part of the Country Gentlemen, then transitioned into Quicksilver.

“I met Norman way back. That resulted into many many years of me working just about all of his festivals.

He was a straight-up guy. Whatever he told you, you could take it to the bank and not have to worry about it. I was impressed with the fact that he was a business man. He ran his festivals like a business. That is what you should do.

For me, the best part of all was that I considered Norman a friend. He left quite an impact on the world of bluegrass festivals.”

Junior Sisk added…

“Just got some bad news that former great promoter, Norman Adams, passed away this morning. Any band that has been on the road the past 50+ years has probably played one of his festivals. Such a big part of the bluegrass world, he kept a lot of bands working down through the years, and we are very thankful for that. I played all his festivals through the years! Such a great guy to work with. RIP, Norman. Prayers for Judy and family.”

Visitation will be held Friday, July 18, from 4:00-8:00 p.m. at Anderson-Underwood Funeral Home in Dahlonega, GA. Funeral services will be held on Saturday, July 19, at 3:00 pm at Christian Hill Baptist Church in Clermont, GA. The family will also receive friends at the church, 1:00-3:00 p.m., prior to the service.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Norman’s memory to Rodeheaver Boys Ranch in Palatka, FL, or to his church, Christian Hill Baptist.

R.I.P., Norman Adams