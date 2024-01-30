Norbert McGettigan to Larry Stephenson Band on bass

Larry Stephenson has announced a new bass player for his band, Norbert McGettigan, who makes his home in Asheville, NC.

The 27 year old musician is a native of Moorestown, NJ, and says that he has had Larry’s music in his head from the start.

“The Bluegrass Band’s, Once Again From The Top Vol. 1 and 2 was some of the first bluegrass I was introduced to, so I’ve been listening to Larry for a while. I’m excited to have the opportunity to play in his band.”

Larry is also happy to welcome his latest bandmate.

“I’m looking forward to the addition of Norbert. I was really impressed with his audition when he came to tryout. We can’t wait to get on stage and provide some straightforward music for the fans of LSB. The guys and I enjoyed working with Andy Brown the previous bassist, the last three years and wish him good luck in his new endeavor.”

Norbert made his debut with the band this past weekend on the SPBGMA Bluegrass Music Awards on Saturday night. From all reports, he did a fine job.

You can keep up with the Larry Stephenson Band and their tour dates online.