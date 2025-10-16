Nora McNally video from Greg Blake

Greg Blake, the reigning IBMA Male Vocalist of the Year for 2025, has released a music video for his latest Turnberry Records single, Nora McNally.

The song was written by Milan Miller, and exhibits a decided Irish flair, accentuated in the video filmed at O’Callahan’s Pub in Mocksville, NC. Blake had bluegrass vocalist Olivia Jo play the title role behind the bar, and asked a number of his friends to appear on screen as well, including Allen Todd, Mayor of Wallburg, NC.

Audio was recorded at The Recording Lab at East Tennessee State University (ETSU), engineered/mixed by Dan Boner. Greg played guitar and sang the lead, supported by Noah Goebel on fiddle, Ethan Church on mandolin, Jacob Metz on banjo, and Mat Etling on bass.

For the video Blake brought in Tim Vogel of Lancer Films who turned in a lovely final product which Greg says fit the recording perfectly.

“Tim really captured the Irish feel of this happy and catchy tune. From the lively atmosphere at O’Callahan’s to the spirited performance by Olivia Jo and all our friends, he brought the song to life just as I imagined it.”

See if you don’t agree.

Nora McNally is available now from popular download and streaming services online, and to radio programmers via AirPlay Direct.