No Business Mountain from Lonesome River Band

No Business Mountain is the title of the new Mountain Home Music single from Lonesome River Band.

It’s a story about a teenaged boy looking up a mountain where his beloved lives, and the apprehension he feels going up, knowing that her dad is waiting for him with rifle in hand.

The title refers to the fact that he has no business going up that mountain, other than true love, of course.

LRB banjo man and band leader Sammy Shelor wrote this one with a pair of his friends that he knows from his youth.

“No Business Mountain is an idea that Barry and Will Hutchens mentioned to me a few years ago. It’s a place the three of us grew up seeing in our youth in Eastern Patrick County, Virginia. I guess we all kind of had the thoughts that are portrayed in this song back in the day, but were never able to explore there. It made perfect sense to put what we thought it was like there in a song. We hope you enjoy the story!!”

Mandolinist Adam Miller sings this one, supported by bandmates Shelor on banjo, Jesse Smathers on guitar, Mike Hartgrove on fiddle, and Kameron Keller on bass. Rod Riley guests on tele guitar. Smathers and Shelor sing harmony.

The track lopes along at a nice easy pace as the story unfolds, showing Lonesome River Band in top form as one of America’s most beloved bluegrass acts.

Have a listen.

No Business Mountain is available now from popular download and streaming services online, and to radio programmers via AirPlay Direct.