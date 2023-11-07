Nightbird drops for Wilson Banjo Co.

It’s a band… it’s a banjo company… it’s a duo. I’m so confused!

Actually, Wilson Banjo Co. is all three, the shop where Steve Wilson builds his handmade banjos in South Carolina, and the name of his band, which is actually a twosome, with himself on the five and Sarah Logan providing vocals. They bring in other players to record and tour, but the nucleus of the band is these two.

Pinecastle Records has just released Nightbird as a single from their upcoming studio project, a new song from Rick Lang which tells a sad story of heartbreak, sleeplessness, and reflection. Sounds perfect for a bluegrass number!

Steve says that he knew this one was a good fit from the start.

“We always look forward to seeing new songs in the inbox from our friend and songwriter, Rick Lang. When Nightbird arrived, we could barely wait to start arranging and recording it. We look for songs that showcase clear and present imagery. Nightbird was right in our wheelhouse. We thank Rick for sending it and hope you all enjoy it.”

Sarah gives a perfectly bluesy reading to Lang’s lonesome song, with assistance from Wilson on banjo, and a fine crew of studio musicians.

Check it out…

Nightbird is available now from popular download and streaming services online, and to radio programmers at AirPlay Direct. It will be included on the next Wilson Banjo Co. album on Pinecastle, expected next year.