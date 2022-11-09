Kentucky bluegrass singer and songwriter Aaron Bibelhauser, teamed up with his brother, Adam, as The Bibelhauser Brothers, has a new single on offer this month, the third from their duet project, Close Harmony.

The two played and sang together during their earlier days in a band called Relic, which folks around Louisville still talk about. Their specialty is that special sibling harmony that is referenced in the album’s title

This time it’s the Bibelhausers’ take on the classic ballad, Night Rider’s Lament, written by Michael Burns.

Speaking of singing with Aaron, Adam shared these thoughts…

“In the early years of singing with my brother, I believe we conjured a force from within that truly guided our journey to adulthood. Like the confluence of two streams our voices united, keeping us connected to one another beyond the bounds of our youth. It is my hope that we have created something here that lives up to the authenticity of early brother duets from days gone by while solidifying the unique bond between us for the years that lie ahead.”

For Night Riders Lament, Aaron plays guitar and sings, with Adam on bass and vocal, Michael Cleveland on mandolin, Jeff Guernsey on fiddle, and Steve Cooley on banjo.

Check it out…

Night Rider’s Lament from the Bibelhauser Brothers is available now from popular download and streaming services online. Radio programmers can get the track via AirPlay Direct.