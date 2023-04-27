Nickel Creek Nashville shows postponed due to illness

Nickel Creek has just announced the postponement of their three shows this weekend at The Ryman Auditorium in Nashville, and the cancellation of their MerleFest sets due to Chris Thile suffering from an ongoing illness, and a need to take a break and recover.

The following statement has been shared by the band…

Dearest fellow music lovers,

We are utterly heartbroken to share that we are postponing our shows from tonight through May 4.

Nothing upsets us more than not being able to deliver a scheduled performance (which has happened just once before in our 34 years as a band), especially because as devoted concertgoers ourselves, we know how much goes into attending. We are deeply moved (and now further saddened) to see and hear the stories of how far you were traveling/have travelled to join us at these shows, and will be doing EVERYTHING IN OUR POWER to make it up to you over the course of this year’s touring. We are so grateful for each and every one of you, and so, so, SO sorry about this news.

To make a long story short, Chris started the tour with a sinus infection, then caught the flu, and attempted to sing through it, which damaged his vocal cords. His doctor, one of the country’s top voice specialists, says that he’d be risking far more serious damage if we proceeded, and has been prescribed a couple weeks of rest and rehab. So, to everyone who put so much into attending these shows, our extraordinary crew, and our management team (who are working tirelessly to make this as right as is humanly possible), please accept our sincerest apologies. We can’t WAIT to get back on the horse in late May, and look forward MORE THAN EVER to our next evening with you.

Xoxoxo, Chris Sara, and Sean

Make up dates at The Ryman have been scheduled for September 4-6, where any existing tickets will be honored. It may be advisable for ticket holders to contact the Ryman box office to make sure you are properly ticketed for the September shows.